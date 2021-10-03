Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 101,865 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

