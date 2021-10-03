Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 9,539 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

