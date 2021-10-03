7,249 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

