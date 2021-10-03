Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,389.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,527.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,375.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.60 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

