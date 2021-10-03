Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $588,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

