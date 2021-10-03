Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.