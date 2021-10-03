Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.70% of MGM Growth Properties worth $40,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

