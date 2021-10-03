Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.81. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

