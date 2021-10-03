Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,157 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

