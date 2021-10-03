Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 134.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

