Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $163.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

