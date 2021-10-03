Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,069.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,143.29. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $783.00 and a one year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

