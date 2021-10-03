Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of The J. M. Smucker worth $43,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $44,871,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.69 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

