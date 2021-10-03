CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 410,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $203.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

