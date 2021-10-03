Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 244.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $44,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.