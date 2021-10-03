Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Baozun were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

