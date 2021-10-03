Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Neogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Neogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $43.35 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

