CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 22,429 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 84.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.