Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 18,788 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.