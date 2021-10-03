Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

