Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,952 shares of company stock worth $525,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

