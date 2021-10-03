Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.