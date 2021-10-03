Xponance Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 118,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after buying an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

