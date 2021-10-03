Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

MDT stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

