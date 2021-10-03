Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

PLTK opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.