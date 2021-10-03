Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 60,590 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $78.59 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

