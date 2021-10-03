CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 96,998 Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EFAS stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
