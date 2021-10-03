Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

VDMCY opened at $9.65 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

