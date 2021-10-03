Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMIVU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $17,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

