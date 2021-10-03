iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
