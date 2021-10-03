iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.