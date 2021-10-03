Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Up 84.9% in September

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

