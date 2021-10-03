CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 317,460 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

