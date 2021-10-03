BlackRock Inc. Purchases 472,141 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.98% of HollyFrontier worth $426,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.