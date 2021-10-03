The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLM opened at $97.49 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

