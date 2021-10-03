Xponance Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $9,341,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

