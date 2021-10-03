Xponance Inc. Buys 2,505 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

