Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $433,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

