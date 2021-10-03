Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

