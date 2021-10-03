CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

