Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHF opened at $7.92 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

