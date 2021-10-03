Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 920 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $405.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.86. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

