Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $337,000 Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.