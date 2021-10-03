Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $374,000 Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $795.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.