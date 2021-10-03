The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 347,240 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,240 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Leslie’s worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.