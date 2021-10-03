Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,943 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.01, a PEG ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

