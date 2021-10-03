The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,231 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of International Paper worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.