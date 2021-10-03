The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GoHealth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.52. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

