Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 20,529 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.