Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

