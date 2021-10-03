Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

